Two Archery Tourneys Set

Young people from across South Dakota will show off their archery skills at the 8th annual National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) State Tournaments.

This year’s two tournaments will include both a bulls-eye target tournament and a 3D target tournament. The bull’s eye target tournament will be held on Saturday, April 1, at East Middle School in Rapid City. The 3D target tournament is scheduled for Friday, April 7, at the NFAA/Easton Archery Facility in Yankton.

The tournaments are sponsored by South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) and will host hundreds of young archers from across the state. Students will compete for individual and team honors in three age divisions. The top three individual and team winners will receive trophies and the overall individual winners from the bulls-eye target tournaments will receive a custom-made bow courtesy of GFP. Students who participate in NASP within their schools or home school program are eligible for the competition.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Marshall%20County%20JournalID639/