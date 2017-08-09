Swimmers Finish Season

The Britton Swim Team competed in the 2017 Season Championship Meet in Huron last weekend.

BRITTON RESULTS

Tanner Atkinson (7-8): third 50 back, 100 free; sixth 50 free

Treyton Atkinson (9-10): second 50 free; third 200 free, 50 back; fourth 100 back; seventh 50 fly

Parker Brandt (15-16): first 100 breast, 50 breast; second 100 fly, 50 fly; third 200 IM, 50 free, 100 back, 100 free

