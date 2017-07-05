Local Nine Fourth In Tourney

The Britton U8 baseball team picked up one win in four contests in a tournament in Webster last week Saturday to finish fourth in the round robin format.

Britton 6 Webster 4

Dylan Redler led Britton at the plate with a double and single, Kaden Mills, Graham Fosness, and Mitchell Burger had two singles each, Emmett Symens doubled, and Lofton Heer, Ben Suther, Lincoln Kilker, and Henry Kilker all had base hits.

Watertown 5 Britton 2

Mills, Burger, Ben Suther, and Bridger Patterson all had two singles, Fosness doubled, and Heer, Lincoln Kilker, Canyon Brassfield, and Redler had base hits.

