Lions Punch Ticket To ‘Big B’

Langford Area rode a solid defensive effort to get past Florence-Henry 48-29 in the Region 1B boys basketball championship game on Tuesday in Aberdeen.

The win earned the 21-2 Lions their fifth trip to the “Big B” in Aberdeen next week in the past six seasons.

Although they struggled on the offensive floor for much of the night, the Lions got off to a quick start. Chance Olson, Zac Fries, and Dylan Frey hit treys to spark an opening 15-2 surge and a 15-4 lead at the quarter break.

