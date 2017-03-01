LA Girls Fall In District Semis

Top-seeded Warner had a battle on its hands for most of the first half against Langford Area before pulling away in the final two periods of the District 2B semifinal contest last week Tuesday.

The Lady Lions finished its season with a 5-17 mark, while Warner (19-2) went on to win the district title and will play for a state tournament spot this week.

“I thought we played Warner toe-to-toe for the first 14 minutes,” said LA Coach Shayne Schmieg. “We had some costly turnovers the last two minutes of the first half, and we couldn’t recover. But overall the girls gained some valuable experience.”

