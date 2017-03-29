The Final Four and championship games of the Wellness Center Community Basketball League were held Monday at the Britton-Hecla Arena with the Red Team winning the league title over the Maroon Team. The Red, Black, Yellow, and Maroon teams earned spots in the Final Four of the eight-team league. Members of the champion Red Team in front left to right are Boe Winburn, TeeJay Hagen, Taryn Sippel, Casey Erickson, and DJ Stelzer. Back row Codie Jones, Thad Jensen, Brandon Stelzer, Lacey Argo, and Austin Sasker. Not pictured are Ben Krista and Tanner Roehr.

