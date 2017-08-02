C-B Nine In State Tournament

The Claremont-Britton Junior Legion baseball team will open state tournament play in Groton on Friday at 10 a.m. against Lennox.

In other first round action Redfield meets Wessington Springs 30 minutes after the opener, Warner-Ipswich-Northville (WIN) plays Winner at 5 p.m., and Mission tangles with Groton in the nightcap.

C-B met two of those teams in regional tournament play on Saturday in Redfield, dropping a 7-1 decision to Groton and falling to WIN 15-3. All regional teams advanced to the state tourney with region games being used for seeding purposes.

