C-B Nine Falls At State

The Claremont-Britton Junior Legion baseball team dropped a pair of contests in the state tournament played in Groton last weekend.

Eventual champion Lennox downed the local nine in opening round play 11-1, and Wessington Springs eliminated Coach Mike Frey’s crew 7-1.

In the opener Lennox exploded for four runs in each of the first and second innings to take charge early. Claremont-Britton managed just a single hit and was guilty of five errors. Colin Frey started on the mound and was relieved by Boston Marlow in the second.

