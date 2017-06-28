Buckhorn Holds 45th Rodeo

About 1,100 spectators braved chilly conditions to watch the 45th edition of the Buckhorn Rodeo held at the grounds east of Britton Friday and Saturday.

“We were really happy with the turnout in spite of the cool conditions,” said Buckhorn Rodeo Association Secretary Susan Smith. “We are thankful for the support we’ve received for these 45 years even when weather conditions have not been ideal.”

Three former Buckhorn Rodeo Association members who have passed away were honored by the presentation of a riderless horse led by Brandon Hastings. Honored were Bob Andrews, one of the original 10 people who started the organization; Lyle Hansen, past president; and Dianne Smith, past association officer.

