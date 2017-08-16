Braves Set For Opener

Britton-Hecla’s football team has high expectations this season, and it won’t take long to find out where the Braves stand.

The local gridders open their season against a highly-regarded Hamlin ball club on Friday at 7 p.m. Britton-Hecla jumped out to a 20-7 lead on the Chargers at halftime a year ago and held on for a hard-fought 20-14 victory.

“It’s hard to say this early, but with Hamlin’s returnees I think they may be one of the toughest teams on our schedule,” said B-H Coach Pat Renner. “We played them at home last year in a close one, and they are always a very well-coached team.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Marshall%20County%20JournalID639/