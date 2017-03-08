Braves Fall In Regional

Groton Area ended the Britton-Hecla boys basketball season with a 64-50 win over the Braves in the first round of the Region 1A tournament at Webster last week Tuesday.

Coach Travis Santistevan’s crew battled the Tigers on even terms in the second half but wasn’t able to dig out of a 21-point halftime hole. Britton-Hecla finished with a 6-14 season mark.

Kyler Meyer hit a trey and a fielder and Stanley Haskins added a three-pointer from the top of the key to give the Braves an early 8-7 lead with just over three minutes left in the opening period. Haskins hit another bucket to tie the game at 10-all, but then the Tigers caught fire.

