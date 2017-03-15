Ruth Signe Franzen, a career elementary school teacher who grew up on her parents’ farm east of Langford and graduated from Langford High School in 1943, died in Fargo on March 3 at the age of 91. She was recovering from surgery for a broken hip, which occurred earlier in the week, but cause of death was likely related to other medical conditions as well. To allow time for out-of-town family and friends to make arrangements to attend, Ruth’s funeral has been scheduled for Monday, April 24, at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel at Bethany Retirement Living, 201 University Drive S., in Fargo. A visitation for friends and family will be held the evening before, on Sunday, April 23, at 6:00 p.m., at Elim Lutheran Church at 321 Ninth Street N. Burial of her ashes will be scheduled for a later date at the cemetery of Highlanda Lutheran Church, east of Langford. Announcement of the date and time will be posted on the website of the Hanson Runsvold Funeral Home (www.hansonrunsvold. com). Ruth was born on December 18, 1925, to John and Mary Franzen, the fourth of six children. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in education from Northern State Teachers College (now Northern State University) in Aberdeen, and began her teaching career in one-room rural schools in the Langford area. She then taught for several years in the Aberdeen public school system, and moved to Fargo in 1962. During her first years of teaching there, she earned a Master’s degree from Moorhead State College (now MSU Moorhead). Ruth served as a classroom and special ed reading teacher at Lincoln and Roosevelt elementary schools in Fargo from 1962 to 1988. Former students and fellow teachers, along with her family, and a wide circle of friends, remember her fondly for her high standards, good humor, and extraordinary kindness. While her parents were alive, she returned frequently to their farm in the summers and on weekends to help with household chores, dote on her nieces and nephews, and participate in the life of Highlanda Lutheran Church and the Langford community. In retirement, Ruth was active in the Fargo Retired Teachers Association and in the local Swedish Cultural Heritage Society, and for a number of years she served as a volunteer docent at the Bergquist Cabin historic site in Moorhead. She was an active member of Elim Lutheran Church, and loved reading, gardening, knitting, and crafts. Ruth spent the last two and a half years of her life at Bethany Retirement Living in Fargo, and died on the morning of March 3 at Sanford Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her parents and all of her brothers and sisters, Lillian (Henning) Sjovall, Harold (Marian) Franzen, Robert (Ethel) Franzen, Evelyn Franzen, who died in infancy, and Jeanette (William) Schak. She never married and had no children, but is survived by eleven grateful nieces and nephews, Marilyn (Kent) Christensen, Linda (Gerry) Berglin, Susan (Dennis) DeClerk, Margaret Franzen, Allen (Kim) Sjovall, Jim (Carol) Sjovall, David (Janice) Franzen, Byron Franzen, Rolyn (Sandra Kloner) Franzen, Steve (Wanda) Franzen, and Douglas Franzen, along with nephew-in-law Mark (Lynn) Jesh.