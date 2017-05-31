The funeral for longtime Britton area resident, Ruth Buisker, was held on Saturday, May 27, at the First Presbyterian Church of Britton. Rev. Bala Khyllep, Rev. Cheryl Khyllep and Rev. Deb Mack officiated. Burial was in the Britton Cemetery. Ruth died on Sunday, May 21, 2017, at Sherman Home Hospice in Scottsdale, surrounded by her family, at the age of 95. Ruth Gladys Stanley was born on October 10, 1921, in the Claremont area to Kyle Elmer and Gladys G. (Hemen) Stanley. She attended country school and graduated from Claremont High School in 1940. On June 20, 1942, she was united in marriage with Bernard George Buisker. After several years of marriage, they built a new home and farm buildings at Kidder. They continued to live, farm, and raise their five children there. Ruth was a devoted and caring mother and homemaker. She was very active in her children’s lives and her community. Ruth was a lifetime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Britton where she had been active in the Presbyterian Women and taught Sunday School for many years. She also belonged to the Busy Bees extension club. As a part of the Marshall County Hospital Auxiliary, Ruth put her crafting and artistic talents to good use in helping to make tray favors every month for the food trays at the hospital. After her children were grown and had left home, Ruth worked at a number of different ladies dress shops in Britton. Over the years, she had created many beautiful crocheted craft items that she sold at craft shows. Ruth also had an extensive doll collection. She was an avid reader and especially enjoyed inspirational books. She and Bernard enjoyed traveling together. They spent many winters in Arizona to be with four of their children’s families who lived there. In September of 1979, they semi-retired from farming, and moved into Britton in a new home they helped to build. They had been blessed with 65 years of marriage when Bernard passed away on October 19, 2007. Ruth remained in Britton until June of 2012, when she moved to Arizona and made her home with her daughter, Marilyn and Jim Hardina. Her faith in her Lord and her beloved families were the joy and blessings of her life. Left to cherish her memory are her five children, Randy Buisker of Big Stone City, SD, Clark (Brigitte) Buisker of Phoenix, AZ, Marilyn (Jim) Hardina of Scottsdale, AZ, Beverly Bowman of Phoenix, AZ, Bernita Wilgers of Phoenix, AZ; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Thelma Dixon; and a number of nieces, nephews and their families. Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband; a brother, Kenneth Stanley; a sister, Patricia Huber; an infant brother; and her daughter-in- law, Cheryl Buisker. Condolences may be directed to the family in care of Marilyn Hardina, 5225 E. Charleston Ave., Scottsdale, AZ 85254. An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net.