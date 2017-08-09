Patricia (Patty) Louise Hornseth, 89 of Veblen, SD, passed away Saturday, August 5, 2017, at Sanford USD Medical Center, Sioux Falls. Visitation will be Thursday, August 10, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Veblen. Visitation will continue on Friday, August 11, at 1:00 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m., all at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Veblen. Burial will be at Veblen Cemetery. Patty was born on December 9, 1927, to Eugene and Clara Nickeson at her grandparents’ farm near Havana, ND. She grew up on the family farm, attending country school during her elementary years. She then stayed with her grandparents in Veblen while attending Veblen High School, graduating in 1945. Her Grandma Obeline taught her to knit during her stay with them in Veblen. She married Arnold S. Hornseth on August 25, 1946, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Havana, ND. They had five children and farmed near Veblen until retiring in 1991 and moving into Veblen. Patty was one of the original employees at Dakotah, Inc. and worked there until retirement in 1989. Patty moved to Sioux Falls shortly after Arnold’s passing in 2008. While living in Veblen she was an active member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, WELCA, Veblen Senior Center, Veblen Legion Auxiliary, and 4-H. Patty loved all crafts, especially sewing, quilting, and knitting. She created many needlework treasures for her family. Patty is survived by four of her children, Gerald (Rose Swanson) Hornseth of Elliot, ND, Neal (Karen) Hornseth of Veblen, Lugene (Steve) Knock of Sioux Falls, and Terry Hornseth of Veblen; six grandchildren, Thomas Hornseth, April (Shawn) Tosse, Alisha (Chris) Holzer, Brandon (Allie) Hornseth, Laura (Amos) Anderson, Erika Christensen; and 11 great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death are her parents, her husband, her son Rodrick Hornseth, and a brother James H. Nickeson. Funeral arrangements are with Frank Family Funeral Home of Lidgerwood, ND with a guest book and obituary available online at: frankfamilyfuneralhome.com