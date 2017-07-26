Mervin Kenneth Anderson, age 68, of Eden, SD passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Funeral Services were held on Monday, July 24, at Grace Lutheran Church in Sisseton, with Rev. Dick Grorud officiating. Organist was Estelle Pearson with special music by Joshua Anderson. Interment was in Hope Lutheran Cemetery, rural Sisseton. Military Rites were provided by the Otto-Quande-Renville American Legion Post #50 and the Fort Sisseton VFW Post #3342. Pallbearers were Andy Anderson, Joey Anderson, Matthew Anderson, Joshua Anderson, Arne Ray Anderson, David Anderson, Greg Anderson, Jerry Anderson, Jason Anderson, Brandon Miller, Kasey Ceroll and Kevin Hannasch. Honorary Pallbearers were Don Almos, Krag Almos, Leo Lacasse, Dale Hannasch, Leo Hull, Kevin Jensen, Donnie Patson, Ron Johnson, Darwin Anderson and Roy Gries. Mervin Kenneth Anderson was born on November 25, 1948, in Sisseton, to Arne and Marie (Tystad) Anderson. He attended country school through eighth grade at Red Iron #2 School. Following his education, Mervin worked on the family farm as well as working the family bait business, Anderson Bait. Mervin served in the United States National Guard from 1966 until his honorable discharge in 1972. He was called to active duty in 1972 during the Rapid City flood. Mervin married Cheryl Arbach on September 21, 1968, in Sisseton, and later divorced. To this union a daughter, Michelle, was born on Mervin’s twentieth birthday. He always said she was the best birthday present he ever got! Sharing their birthday was very special to them both and she was always his “little girl.” He married Pam Hannasch on October 21, 1979, at Buffalo Lake Church and to this union two sons, “JR” and Eric, were born. His boys were always his pride and joy! He named both boys after himself and they shared a very strong bond. They even admit Dad taught them everything they know. While always having a hand in the family bait business, Mervin also drove semi. He had a dedicated “trip,” as they call it, hauling a truckload of minnows to Wisconsin for Highway 10 Bait. Mervin also drove truck for Hyman Freight and drove over 1,000,000 miles for Jensen Seed, driving a regular route to Wichita, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. Mervin enjoyed the simple things in life; a cup of coffee while watching the early morning sunrise, time spent with family and friends, and fishing whenever he could. He loved watching baseball and was a big fan of the Minnesota Twins, the “Twinkies,” as he called them. Mervin also enjoyed going to Buffalo Lake Resort and having toast and coffee and shaking dice with the neighbors. If you couldn’t find him at the Resort, you could drive down the road to Mabel’s and find him having coffee and strawberries and cream and doing some bird-watching. Mervin rarely missed a mudrace of JR’s in 15 years. Everyone knew Mervin to wear his cap, mostly his Calcutta hat, and cowboy boots. Mervin always asked his young children to help him remove his boots. He took pleasure in making this task as “difficult as possible” for this to be accomplished. He had a great sense of humor and continued to make his kids laugh all the way to the end. Mervin is survived by three children, Michelle Marie Anderson (Jay Hauger) of Tea, Mervin John Anderson Jr. “JR” (Jennifer Bailey and daughter Madi) of Webster, and Eric Mervin Anderson (fiancée Audrey Hartley and children Anna and Jared) of Watertown; sister Mabel Almos of Eden; brother Christ Anderson of Eden; sister-in-law Lois Anderson of Eden; lifelong best friend Don Almos; twenty-two nieces and nephews; and numerous extended family. Mervin was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother Albert, Brother Jim, brother –in-law Charlie Almos, sister-in-law Delores Anderson; and nephews Dale Anderson and Jack Almos. The Bainbridge Funeral Home of Wheaton, MN, is in charge of arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, watch the video tribute or service recording, visit www.bainbridgefuneralhome.com.