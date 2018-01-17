Services for Merlene Dunlavy, 69, of Claremont will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 19, at the United Methodist Church, Claremont. Rev. Rodney Ulmer will officiate. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Aberdeen under the direction of Paetznick-Garness Funeral Chapel, Groton. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Honorary Casketbearers will be Josephine Dunlavy and Kaitlyn Dunlavy. Casketbearers will be Spencer Dunlavy, Garth Dunlavy, Cory Olson, Jamie Morris, Dean Ragels, and Don Vander Vorst. Merlene passed away on January 14, 2018, at Avera Mother Joseph Manor, Aberdeen. Merlene Clarice was born in Aberdeen at St. Luke’s Hospital to Clarion and Merlyn (Terry) Olson on March 2, 1948. She married Thomas Dunlavy at the United Methodist Church in Claremont on August 9, 1975. She was a devoted wife and mother. Merlene went to Stewart’s School of Hairstyling in Aberdeen. She owned and operated her own salon, “The Spray Way” and styled hair for many years in Claremont. Merlene was an active participant in many events in Claremont and loved keeping up with the many family and friends from the area. Celebrating her life is her husband of 42 years, Thomas of Claremont; her sons, Barry Dunlavy of Aberdeen and Scot (Jackie) Dunlavy of Pierre; three grandchildren, Josephine, Kaitlyn, and Spencer; two brothers, Terry Olson of Red Wing, MN, and David Olson of Chamberlain; and her sister, Darlene (Lyle) Tunheim of Andover. Preceding her in death were her parents; her brother, Robert Olson; her son, Brandy; brother-in-laws, Dale Dunlavy, LaVoy F. Ragels, David Peterson, Robert Dunlavy, and Norman Ragels; and sister-in-law, Helen Ragels. www.paetznick-garness.com