The memorial service for Marilyn Magenton will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 10, at the Price Funeral Chapel of Britton. Rev. Terrill Sorensen will officiate and spring inurnment will be in the Britton Cemetery. Marilyn passed away on Monday, January 29, 2018, at Wheatcrest Hills in Britton at the age of 91. Marilyn Olson was born on November 14, 1926, on a farm near Britton to Tinus and Mabel Rose (Davis) Olson. She lived at Spain, SD, and attended school in Waverly and Lowell Townships before graduating from Britton High School in 1945. After receiving her education, Marilyn took a job with Northwestern Bell and worked as an operator in Britton. When the Britton office closed, she transferred to Rapid City and worked for the phone company there. It was there she met Kenneth Magenton and they were married on September 19, 1947. They made their home in Rapid City for a short time before moving to Britton. In Britton, Marilyn worked at the Britton Clinic, and later started in the Register of Deeds office in the Marshall County Court House. She served as deputy for six years and was then elected to the office for the next three terms. In 1959 she took a job at the Marshall County Hospital as a bookkeeper and later was employed at Quarve Drug and First Lutheran Church. In addition to her work career, perhaps what Marilyn enjoyed most was a volunteer job she had through the Britton School, where she helped as an Adopted Grandparent. Marilyn was a member of the First Lutheran Church of Britton. She also belonged to the VFW Auxiliary and the American Legion Auxiliary in Britton. In her spare time, Marilyn enjoyed golfing, doing needlework and dancing. She was always up for a game of cards, and loved to spend time with friends and family. Grateful for having shared her life are a number of nieces, nephews, and their families, and a special friend and dance partner, Wally Marti. Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband; and her six siblings, Sam Olson, Leonard Olson, Roselyn Luitjens, Madeline Boone, Doug Olson, and Don Olson. Condolences may be directed to the family in care of Julie Docter, 11505 413th Ave., Amherst, SD 57421. An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net.