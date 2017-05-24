Margaret L. “Peggy” Pierson, 88 of Forman, ND, formerly of Britton, died on Monday, May 22, 2017, at Four Seasons Healthcare Center in Forman. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. today, Wednesday, May 24, at Four Seasons in Forman. Her funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, at the Claremont United Methodist Church in Claremont. Rev. Deb Mack will officiate. Interment will be in the Huffton Cemetery under the direction of the Price Funeral Chapel of Britton. Margaret L. “Peggy” Cain was born on June 9, 1928, on a farm near Huffton, SD, to John and Cora (Holtslander) Cain. In 1947, she graduated from Claremont High School and went on to attend Northern State Teachers College in Aberdeen. After receiving her teaching credentials, Peggy taught school at Huffton for a few years. On May 10, 1947, she was united in marriage with Duane Pierson. Their early years together were spent farming in the Columbia, SD, area. In 1956, they decided to relocate their young family to San Diego, CA, in hopes of a better life. While living there, Peggy worked for many years for the San Diego School System. They remained there for the next 25 years. They retired “back home” in South Dakota in 1981 and settled on a hobby farm northwest of Britton. In her spare time, Peggy worked for Britton area families as an in-home caregiver. In 1991, Duane passed away and Peggy eventually moved into Britton. Her last years were spent at Spruce Court and Wheatcrest Hills in Britton before making her home at Four Seasons Healthcare Center in Forman. Peggy had been a member of the United Methodist Church in Britton. She loved to play cards and garden. She was quite musically gifted, and had taught herself to play the clarinet and piano. Her music brought her great enjoyment for the remainder of her life. Peggy had a great fondness for animals, especially the many dogs that had become a part of her family over her lifetime. Perhaps her favorite pastime of all was baseball, especially her beloved Chicago Cubs! Peggy will be remembered as a strong, yet gentle soul. Her roots in the rural South Dakota life taught her to be tough, but to temper it with a kind and forgiving spirit toward others. Grateful for having shared her life are her four children, Connie (Kent) Carlson of Britton; Mark (Diane) Pierson of Forman, Karen Pierson of Forman, and Julie (Bob) Carlson of Britton; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband, six sisters, and two brothers. Condolence may be directed to the family in care of Mark Pierson, 756 7th Street SW, Forman, ND 58032. An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net.