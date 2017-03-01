Layne Johnson age 58 of Camas, WA, passed away at his home on February 9, 2017. Funeral services will be held at a later date in Langford.

Layne LeRoy Johnson was born on August 2, 1958, in Britton to LeRoy and Kay (Olson) Johnson. Layne started his life among numerous relatives in Langford until his venture began. He attended numerous schools until graduating from high school in Miller in 1976. He then enlisted in the United States Marine Corp and served as an Electronics Technician until his honorable discharge in 1978. Layne continued his education after his service at Denver Institute of Technology. Following his education he was employed in Houston, TX, and traveled the world installing computer systems. He eventually transferred to the Vancouver, WA, area until becoming self-employed and settling in Camas, WA.

Layne was a hard worker and adventurer always enjoying a challenge. He always gave everything 110 percent effort, setting a good example for those who knew him best. He enjoyed skydiving, white water rafting, snow skiing, and wind surfing to name a few. Layne was a positive man, loved his family, and was quick to give advice on how to overcome life’s obstacles. His family all looked up to him. He truly will be missed as he has made his loved ones proud.

Layne is survived by his son Jason Hurt, Dillon, CO; granddaughter, Rena Hurt, Idaho Falls, ID; parents LeRoy and Cecelia Johnson of Harold, SD; sisters, brothers, and their spouses, Kendle (Jon) Bjornstad of Dutton, MT, LaMont (Susie) Johnson of Crofton, NE, Dallas (Becky) Johnson of Aberdeen, Jennifer Johnson of Beatrice, NE, and Shawn (Amanda) Johnson of Pierre; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Layne was preceded in death by his mother, Kay Johnson; his sister, Kathy Ortbahn; and his grandparents, Dwight and Alice Olson and Luther and Anna Johnson.