Memorial services for Joy Stiklestad, 68, of Claremont will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, February 8, at Paetznick-Garness Funeral Chapel, Groton. Pastor Sara Sorenson will officiate. Honorary Urn Bearers will be her grandchildren. Burial will take place a later date. Visitation will be held at the chapel for one hour prior to services on Thursday. Joy passed away on February 3, 2018, at Avera St. Lukes’s Hospital, Aberdeen. Joy Linn was born on December 22, 1949, in Britton to Arthur and Faith (Koch) Grupe. She attended school in Britton. On March 12, 1968, she was united in marriage with Larry Stiklestad at the Presbyterian Church in Groton. Together they had two sons. When the boys were older, Joy began cooking at the Cozy Café in Groton and later at the Red Horse. She also drove bus for the Bristol School for many years. Joy went through seven years of kidney dialysis, before receiving a transplant in 2014. Her family is forever grateful for the extra years they had with Joy. Joy was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Groton. She enjoyed outdoor activities of all kinds, including, fishing, camping, gardening, flowers, and drives touring the countryside. She also like playing cards, word finds, and entertaining friends with home cooked meals. Joy lived for her grandchildren and cherished the time spent with them. She also cared deeply for her dialysis family, often baking treats to share with the group. She made many lasting friendships during those seven years. Celebrating her life is her husband of 49 years, Larry of Claremont; her sons, Michael (Kristi) Stiklestad of Pierpont and Lanny Stiklestad of Bowdle; her grandchildren, Lance Stiklestad, Heidi Stiklestad, Ryan Stiklestad and Mikayla Bonnet; and her first great-granddaughter to be born in April. She is also survived by two brothers, Doug Grupe of Webster and Ed Grupe of Kansas; two brothers-in-law, Rick (Julie) Stiklestad of Minneota, MN, and Cliff (Lois) Stiklestad of Castlewood; her sister, Cytha Grupe of Britton; her sister-in-law, Tammie (Jeff) Higgins of Milan, MN; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents; her in-laws; one sister, Patty Jones; two sisters-in-law, Pam Sticklestad and Linda Klemensen; and brother-in-law, Butch Sticklestad. The family would like to thank the staff at Avera St. Luke’s, Avera McKennan, Lori’s Pharmacy, and Quarve Drug for all of their love and care over the years. www.paetznick-garness.com