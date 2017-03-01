The funeral for longtime Langford area resident, Hazel R. Erickson, was held on Monday, February 27, at the United Methodist Church of Britton. Rev. Deb Mack officiated and interment was be in the Rose Hill Cemetery of rural Langford.

Hazel passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, at Wheatcrest Hills in Britton at the age of 97.

Hazel Roberta Carson was born on February 1, 1920, on the family farm north of Langford to Howard Lyle and Ellen Albertina (Rapp) Carson. She grew up there and attended school in Langford, graduating from Langford High School in 1937. She continued her education at Northern Normal in Aberdeen and obtained her Teaching Certificate.

After receiving her credentials, Hazel taught at the Fort School for one year. The next year, she moved to Barnard, SD, where she not only taught school, but also met a young man by the name of Morton Delmont Erickson. They were united in marriage on February 6, 1943, shortly before Morton’s deployment into the Army. While he was away in the service, Hazel lived with her parents.

Following Morton’s discharge, the couple lived in Beaver Creek, MN, and Tyndall, SD, where he taught school. In 1950, they moved to Langford where they owned and operated the Gamble Store for the next 13 years. In the early 1960’s, Hazel returned to teaching and taught the second grade in Langford until retiring. Morton passed away on February 23, 2011. Hazel continued to live in Langford until becoming a resident at Wheatcrest Hills in June of 2016.

Hazel had been a member of the United Methodist Church in Langford until it closed, and then joined the Britton United Methodist Church. She had played the organ and piano for many years and was active in the Methodist Women’s group. She also belonged to the Langford American Legion Auxiliary, the Retired Teachers Association and had been part of an extension club. She was an avid reader and also enjoyed crocheting.

Morton and Hazel did a lot of traveling, especially on bus tours. Over the years they had made it to nearly all of the 48 contiguous United States. Music was always a big part of their lives, and Hazel loved to play the piano and organ. Perhaps the only thing that would surpass her appreciation of music would be her love and devotion to her husband and family.

Grateful for having shared her life are her four children, Barry (Diana) Erickson of Salem, SD, Doug (Shirley) Erickson of Sioux Falls, Brenda Erickson of Langford, and Deniece Erickson of Langford and Tucson, AZ; eight grandchildren, Boyd (Michaela) Erickson, Troy (Amy) Erickson, Jennifer (Shane) Bauer, Megan (Dan) Fischer, Tricia Hansen, Susan (Jason) Schuldt, Ryan (Rebecca) Erickson, and Shelly (Bill Lyle) Erickson; 19 great-grandchildren; a sister, Jewel Aeilts of Carthage, IL; two brothers, Floyd Carson of Langford and Bruce (Gwen) Carson of Aberdeen; and a number of nieces, nephews, and their families.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband; a sister, Carol Anderson; and a brother, Dale Carson.

Condolences may be directed to the family in care of Brenda Erickson, P. O. Box 7, Langford, SD 57454.