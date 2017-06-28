The memorial Mass of Christian Burial for longtime Cogswell, ND, area farmer Doran A. Kersting will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Forman, ND. Rev. Fr. William Gerlach will celebrate the mass and inurnment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery of Cogswell. Memorial visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m. Thursday at the church and conclude with a 7:00 p.m. vigil service. Doran passed away on Monday, June 26, 2017, at Four Seasons Healthcare Center in Forman, ND, at the age of 76, with his family at his side. The Price Funeral Chapel of Forman has been entrusted with his arrangements. Doran A. Kersting was born on March 24, 1941, on the Brooks family farm near Cogswell, ND. He was the third of four children born to Henry and Geraldine (Brooks) Kersting. Doran has lived on that farm since the age of three, for over 70 years. His elementary education was received in a one-room schoolhouse before graduating from Cogswell High School in 1959. On November 21, 1959, he was united in marriage with Ruby Cady. They made their home on the farm near Cogswell where they raised their seven children. Doran had been a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Cogswell until it closed, and then belonged to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Forman. For many years, he served as the sexton of Mt. Calvary Cemetery near Cogswell. Doran was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and had served as treasurer for the Bowen Township Board. He had also been a volunteer fireman for the Cogswell Fire Department. In addition to farming, Doran also served as a school bus driver for Sargent Central for over 30 years. When he wasn’t busy farming or driving bus, Doran did greatly enjoy spending time fishing. Doran retired from farming in 2012. In 2014, he and Ruby moved into Forman, ND, and have lived there since that time. Grateful for having shared his life are his wife of 57 years, Ruby Kersting of Forman; his seven children, Arvin (Barb) Kersting of Forman, Julie (Marvin) Fliehs of Cogswell, Myron Kersting of Spokane, WA, Darwin (Sandy) Kersting of Fargo, Galeyn (Melissa) Kersting of Groton, Kelly (Robin) Kersting of Oakes, ND, and Ryan Kersting of Kidder; 20 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Alice Houghton of Aberdeen and Jane (Hal “Buck”) Coultus of Elko New Market, MN; a brother, Leo Kersting of Groton; and a number of nieces, nephews, and their families. Preceding him in death were his parents; two sisters-in-law, Fern and Barb Kersting; and a brother-in-law, Leo Houghton. Condolences may be directed to the family in care of Ruby Kersting, 568 5th Street SW - #3, Forman, ND 58032. An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net.