The funeral for Dennis Roehr will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 24, at the First Lutheran Church of Britton. Rev. Terrill Sorensen will officiate and interment will be in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery of rural Kidder. Visitation will be 5-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, at the Price Funeral Chapel of Britton, and one hour preceding the funeral at the church on Friday. Dennis passed away on Monday, March 20, 2017, at the Marshall County Healthcare Center in Britton at the age of 75. An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net. Condolences may be directed to the family in care of Mary Ann Roehr; 10523 426th Ave.; Britton, SD 57430. A complete obituary will be published in next week’s edition of The Britton Journal.