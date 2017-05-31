Water Tower Hot Topic

People like Britton’s “smiley face” on the water tower.

The community’s yellow water tower that says, “You Are In Britton,” and looks like a smiling face, is due for repainting this summer. Several months ago the Britton City Council decided to replace the smiley face with an American flag.

At the time there was very little feedback, if any, on the decision. But that changed last week when Britton resident Wendy Blegen posted the following message to her Facebook page: “I understand a flag will be replacing our cheesy, beloved smiley face. That smiley face IS Britton! Keep the smiley face: yes or no?”

Since that post last Thursday morning and through Tuesday morning it had received a total of 190 comments. The post was also shared by 46 other Facebook users. Among all of those comments on Blegen’s post to date, just one was in favor of replacing the current artwork on the tower.

In conjunction with the initial post, Jacob Hunt set up an online petition on the issue at change.org. Plans are to share that petition with the city. The council will hold a special meeting on the water tower at noon on Monday.

The petition reads, “It has been brought to our attention that the City of Britton wants to change our iconic water tower. They want to repaint it and get rid of the smile and replace it with a flag. This is a petition to Keep Our Iconic Smile that we grew up with and love. Please join us in the fight to keep the smile and sign the petition.”

As of Tuesday morning a total of 379 people had signed the online petition.

Assistant Britton Finance Officer Jackie Medhaug said that the decision to paint the flag on the water tower could still be changed.

“The painters needed to have an idea of the design to come up with a cost, but it’s not set in stone,” said Medhaug. “Plans are to paint it this summer but it has not been bid out yet.”

Terry Price of Britton posted his recollection of how the current tower originated.

“I remember Don Franzen telling me that while he was mayor the new water tower went up. At the time, the yellow smiley face was a big deal, and he wanted to have the yellow water tower with the real smiley face. The painters warned him that it might not look right with the contours of the water tower, so they settled on the “YOU” and “ARE” for the eyes, the “IN” for the nose, and the “BRITTON” for the smile.”

Following are some of the Facebook comments that range from youth to senior citizens and from current residents to those coming back to visit.

Hillarey Holland: Please keep it, but maybe we could compromise and incorporate a flag with the smile?

JaKelle Hardy: I love flags and patriotism, but how can you get rid of the Smiley? It needs to stay!

Helen Holdridge: Definitely keep! I only get home once a year, and as soon as I see this, my heart begins to warm! I know I am home!

Kim Peters: Keep the smile. I imagine the flag colors will fade quickly and need painting more frequently than the smile.

Karen Wegleitner: Who in the world would want to change it? Everyone knows this is BRITTON!!

Teresa Buell: Keep the smiley. The “face” of Britton!

Roger Christenson: Keep the smiley face. Maybe flags for ears?

Kristy Miller: Keep – my niece still talks about how much she loves the smiley water tower cuz she knew she was in the right town.

Ann Benda: I certainly have nothing against the flag, but that would make the tower very ordinary. Keep the yellow and smiley face.

Lori Peterson Satrang: Keep it! It would be like taking the Hollywood sign down in Hollywood. It is a historical landmark.

Courtney Werner: Keep the smile! I remember how great I always thought our water tower was when I was growing up. Why would you change something we are known for? Welcoming all with a friendly face!

Nicole Hofer: Keep! I remember being little and driving to Britton with my mom for every holiday. She always told us to watch for the smile and that is when we knew we were getting close to being able to see Grandma and Grandpa. I can still to this day tell you how many miles outside of Britton you have to be before you can see the smile. It would be heartbreaking to see it go.

Darda Schneider: KEEP!! Love patriotism but that smiley face is unique and we’ve had many visitors comments how “cool” that is.

Dorothy Christenson: I love our flag but the smiley face needs to stay there.

Sheila Anderson: I’m all for progress but this is a Britton landmark that should stay as is.

Bill Spiry: Keep the smile! Jenn Watkins Osendorf: that’s what we’ve always loved about Britton. When we travel home my boys always fought about who saw the smiley face first at the six-mile corner. Place a flag at the top of the tower or paint it under the face section.

Brandi Bauersachs: One of the first things I noticed when I moved her 11 years ago. Stay unique. Keep the smile!!

Michelle Johnson Knight: Please keep the smiling face. It’s the first thing we could see driving in to visit Grandma and Grandpa Ramsey from South Carolina. Us kids would try to be the first to see it and its’ smiling face. And it was the first thing I point out when I brought my kids to visit. Some things do not need to change…this is one!