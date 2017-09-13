St. John’s Celebrating 125 Years

St. John’s Lutheran Church in Britton is celebrating its 125th Anniversary on Saturday and Sunday.

An open house reception will be held in the church fellowship hall at 3 p.m. on Saturday. It will be an opportunity to renew old friendships and view memorabilia from the past. An evening worship service of remembrance will begin at 5 p.m. in the church sanctuary with current Pastor Lloyd Redhage leading the service. Following the service a catered meal will be served in the fellowship hall.

Sunday morning begins with Sunday School at 9 a.m. and the worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Allen Reed, who served St. John’s as pastor from 1995- 2005, the guest speaker. After worship the Sunday School children will have a balloon release which will be followed by a catered dinner in the fellowship hall. A short program will be held following lunch.

“A Faithful Past - A Hopeful Future,” has been the theme for the celebration this year. The church held special services throughout the past year to remind us of God’s faithfulness to His people through the generations and the hope for the future.

On Christmas Eve the children once again told the story of the birth of Christ. The program featured worshippers dressed in period costumes. On Jan. 15, SD LCMS President Pastor Scott Sailer was the speaker at the first official celebration. A dual parish agreement was also signed with St. Paul’s of Ferney on that day.

Pastor Sailer captured the spirit of the church’s special year when he addressed the congregation.

“This is a happy and festive day! I believe God loves celebrations, such as this one marking the start of your 125th year as a congregation – 125 years of God’s undeserved grace and blessing. What a gift! And what a blessed and joyful privilege and responsibility to continue making Christ known here in Britton for many years to come. Because of His grace you have a faithful past and you do have a hopeful future.”

On Feb. 17 Pastor Lloyd Redhage was installed as the church’s resident pastor. On April 23 Pastor Tim Koch of Cresbard, grandson of former pastor, Rev. Willard Koch, was speaker. On July 16 Pastor Paul Winckler, a former member, was the guest speaker at the church picnic.

The church was officially organized on Oct. 30, 1892 as the German Evangelical Lutheran St. John’s Congregation Unaltered Ausburg Confession by German Lutheran immigrants drawn here by the 1862 Homestead Act.

The current church building was dedicated on June 24, 1917. The current parsonage was built in 1956. A new narthex and other improvements were made to the church in 1976. In 1987 a new Constitution was written and the official name of the congregation was changed to St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. The fellowship hall was constructed in 1991.

The church has been served over the years by 25 full time pastors and several vacancy pastors. Reverend Lloyd Redhage is the current pastor.