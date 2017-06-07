Smiley Face Will Remain

Britton’s City Council unanimously decided that the “smiley face” on the city water tower will remain.

The board held a special meeting on Monday to discuss the painting of the water tower after public input on a Facebook post from Britton resident Wendy Blegen generated numbers of comments on keeping the water tower as it currently is.

Several months ago the council had voted to replace the current yellow paint job with black lettering that says, “You Are In Britton,” and looks like a smiling face, with a U.S. flag. The special meeting was held because engineers were preparing a bid package for the painting by the end of the week.

Ten people appeared at the special meeting in support of keeping the tower yellow with the “smiley face.” Blegen and Ed Jerde both spoke in favor of keeping the current design.

Plans are to re-paint the tower this summer.

The only other agenda item on the special meeting agenda was setting the date for a public meeting on the proposed Event Center in Britton. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 20, at 7 p.m. at the Britton-Hecla Arena.

The next regular meeting of the council will be Monday at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall. Agenda items include a malt beverage license hearing for the Chamber of Commerce for Harvest Days, a variance for Greg Beck, a Helms & Associates rep will meet with the board, Casey Armour about a baseball/softball program donation, utility budget program, pool employees and wages, and a Limited English Proficiency Plan (LEP) will be discussed as a requirement for a water project grant.