Rodeo Set For 45th Year

The Buckhorn Rodeo will be celebrating its 45th anniversary on Friday and Saturday.

The annual rodeo, sponsored by the Buckhorn Rodeo Association, is held eight miles east of Britton on Highway 10. Performances are set for 7 p.m. both nights, and the rodeo is sanctioned by the SDRA, NRCA, and MRA.

A new event this year will be junior bull riding. Other featured events include bareback, saddle broncs, calf roping, team roping, over 40 roping, ladies’ breakaway, barrel racing, steer wrestling, senior men’s breakaway, and bull riding. Stick horse races and sack races are also planned for the kids during each performance.

Contractor for the event is Smokin’ Gyns Rodeo Co.

Tickets are $12 for adults ($10 advance) and $5 for youth ages 5-12 ($4 advance). Kids under age five are free.

Advance tickets may be purchased through Thursday at Full Circle Ag, Holland Bros, and Cliff’s 1-Stop in Britton, or the Hitch ‘n Post in Aberdeen. Drawings for five guns will be held prior to the bull riding event on Saturday night.

Area residents are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy watching the events in the natural amphitheater that houses the Buckhorn Rodeo grounds. Concessions will be available.