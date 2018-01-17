ON THE ROAD TO THE NFL WITH DALLAS GOEDERT

The stakes are high, and Dallas Goedert will be spending the next several months doing all he can to be ready to become an NFL football player.

Following the completion of his senior season at South Dakota State University, Goedert signed with Rep1 Sports as his agent. Coming with that signing came the opportunity to attend the company’s elite training facility in Irvine, CA, and he has been there since the end of December.

Nima Zarrabi, vice-president of marketing and public relations at Rep1 Sports, talked about what Goedert will experience between now and the NFL draft on April 26. The Rep1 three-month developmental training program is designed to cover every aspect of being an NFL player from getting the body in top condition, to fine-tuning skills, to learning from NFL players what life in professional football is all about.

“Once you’re drafted you are expected to be a professional and be ready to go,” said Zarrabi. “The NFL is not a developmental league. They are paying kids a lot of money and expect them to be ready to go and produce right away. We want them to be as ready as possible, and it’s very hard for a rookie.”

Zarrabi said probably the longest year of Goedert’s life lies ahead of him because there will be no break. The college season was barely in the books when he traveled to California. He will be training non-stop for the draft, the NFL combine, and his Pro Day, and also play in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL, on Jan. 27.

Goedert, who is rated by some as the top tight end in the nation this year, is projected as a possible first-round draft pick but will almost certainly go somewhere in the top three rounds. Once drafted, he will be home for a few weeks before beginning training with his new team. Then it is the preseason and a long NFL season, which takes him up to 2019.

“Next year about this time it will probably be the first time in Dallas’ life when he can wake up one morning and nobody will be telling him where to go or what to do, he’ll have a little money in his pocket, and have some free time,” said Zarrabi. “There is nothing like that first off-season, but it’s a long wait and there is a lot of work to do in between.”

That work is well underway. Goedert is part of a group of nine NFL hopefuls working out at the Pro1 facility, which includes North Dakota State University linebacker Nick DeLuca.

“Dallas is such a good kid and hard worker, and he’s fitting in perfectly,” said Zarrabi. “I think he’s going to be one of those guys that sees the best results from our developmental program. He’s never had a nutritionist or speed coach and yet produced and became an incredible player. Teams will see that he is not maxed out, loves the game, and comes from a really good family, and those things are incredibly important.”

Pro1 also does everything it can to maximize a player’s chances to succeed.

Their blood is tested to see what vitamins or minerals they might need. Tests are also done to identify any weak areas in the body, and then a program implemented to strengthen any weak spots.

“Our kids go from one of about 100 players in college to now undergoing training specifically tailored for them and a lot more extensive,” Zarrabi noted. “Guys really learn about their bodies and see their bodies change quickly, and I think that inspires them to work even harder.”

But it’s not only having a strong body that’s important.

“We prepare them for the media and the lifestyle that comes with being a professional football player,” stressed Zarrabi. “There are things that come with that that they need to be careful about, and we have NFL veterans come in and spend time with them. We want to give the guys an idea of what they are getting into and how big this business is. At the same time our job is to be a layer of protection for these kids and help them reach their goals on the field and off. We do everything we can to give all our kids an advantage and don’t leave any stone unturned.”

Zarrabi emphasized that this is only the beginning, and he felt that Goedert’s timing is good. “

There are some really good organizations looking for tight ends, and I think that will help Dallas this year. I think he could be a 10-year guy for somebody, he fits that mold. With Dallas you know you’re getting somebody that’s committed to the game and not a problem off the field, and that becomes very important, especially when it comes to playmakers.”

Zarrabi also said the real work starts after a player is drafted.

“We tell guys that getting into the league is one thing, but staying in the league is harder. Every year there are 500 kids younger than you coming in to take your job.”