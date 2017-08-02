Major Facelift At B-H School

Spurred on by a change made by the South Dakota Legislature, the Britton-Hecla School District is making hay while the sun shines.

The district is nearing the end of an ambitious summer of remodeling and updates of the school buildings and grounds, due partly to the fact that some of that capital outlay money used for major projects is expected to be cut in half by 2021.

“Part of this thing is not that we have a grand desire to do everything at once,” said third-year Britton-Hecla Superintendent Steve Benson. “In the past we have had the ability to generate funds through the capital outlay levy, and that is going to drop significantly in the future due to a change made by the legislature.

“That fund will begin to be based on enrollment in 2021 and will hinder our ability to do major fixes. So right now we’re trying to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars and get this stuff done now, while we can, before it could possibly become an extra burden.”

The school district’s plan for a major facelift started before Benson arrived under Superintendent Kevin Coles. Benson’s tenure began as construction on a $6.3 million project, including a new addition to link the elementary and high school buildings and elementary remodeling, was beginning.

That first phase of changes included a new central office in the new addition, remodeling of the elementary building that included a new roof, installation of a wood floor in Amacher Auditorium, and installation of an elevator in the high school building to meet handicapped accessibility requirements. This summer the school is addressing a list of things to update the high school building.

The teal-colored wall tile throughout the building has been repainted to reflect the school colors of red and white with a silver accent. All the lockers in the high school and in two locker rooms in Amacher Auditorium have been replaced. Two rooms were combined on the third floor to create more space for a new science lab and new lighting and drop ceilings were installed in four rooms.

A new epoxy floor will be installed in the lunch room, the sound system in the Arena will be fixed, and a pretty significant plumbing project to replace some old pipe has been completed underneath the elementary building. Programming of doors and cameras has also been improved to allow doors to be opened remotely, if needed.

On the outside, a parking lot is being built on the north side of the central office to provide an area for drop-off and pick-up as well a short-term parking. Concrete work to repair sidewalks and steps on the south side of the elementary building and in front of the Britton-Hecla Area is being done. All railings around the school have been painted red, along with some doors and awnings. School signs on the buildings will be updated to say Britton-Hecla instead of Britton.

“We’re just trying to bring everything into line,” said Benson, who noted that the price tag on summer projects will be about $500,000. “A lot of the things we’re tackling were things that had not been addressed years ago and hadn’t been working for quite some time. My take on everything is that if you have a facility like this, that is used like it is, things should work. I don’t like kicking the can down the road, and if something needs to be fixed we like to address it as soon as we can.”

The original elementary building (east wing) was constructed in 1950 and the west addition was added in 1964. The high school building was constructed in 1968.

Once the summer projects are complete, Benson said that the school’s infrastructure should be in good shape.

“We still need to do some roof repairs above the lunchroom and the lower apron areas of the arena, which are on the schedule the next two years, noted Benson. “There are some other things on the horizon like updating the air control system in the arena, updating Amacher Auditorium, and possibly looking at air conditioning in Amacher, the high school, and the elementary, and all those things will be contingent on what we have for funding available.

“But right now we’re really close to having this thing pretty much bullet-proof for the next 15 years. We’re trying to get everything working, modernized, and updated so that we will just be dealing with little things in the future and not big projects.”

Benson stressed that the school facelift is not just to ensure a sound facility in the future, but also to build pride among students and community.

“We want this to be a building everybody can be proud of. When people would walk into our arena they would get this big “wow factor,” but some other parts of the school didn’t reflect that same thing. It was like you stepped into a time warp and went back 50 years. We felt it was just time to bring everything back to the same level.”