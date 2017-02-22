Load Limits Now In Force

The Marshall County Commission approved the implementation of load limits on county roads effective immediately at its regular meeting on Tuesday.

Road sections not posted will include County 09AN (423rd Ave) from City limits north to 106th St.; County 07AN (424th Ave) first mile north from SD Hwy 10; and County 11AC (415th Ave) first four miles from SD Hwy 10 to Co 12A (114th St).

All other Marshall County asphalt roads will be posted at six tons per axle during the spring load restrictions. Spring conditions may deem it necessary for putting road weight restrictions on some of the county gravel roads as well.

In other action the board discussed options for employee health insurance. Dawn Knutson if Midwest Employee Benefits met with the board via teleconference to explain the option of the county offering to pay a set amount to employees who are Medicare eligible through payroll. The board will look into setting an amount and offering the option to employees. Approval was also given to renew the current healthcare plan with Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Highway Superintendent Dustin Hofland reported that workers have been blading roads. He also discussed current equipment and possible future needs, including a new blade in the Langford area for a 17-year old machine with 10,000 hours. Pickups used to check roads are also approaching time for a trade-in.

The board authorized the chairman to sign an agreement with the South Dakota Department of Transportation for the 2018 sign project. Treasurer

Ruby Hagen met with the board to discuss tax repayment agreement on which no payments have been received since December. Hagen was asked to send a certified letter to the taxpayer requesting payment.

Welfare Director Linda Haaland and States Attorney Dana Frohling met with commissioners to discuss the Marshall County Welfare Manual. The board approved updates to the manual and it can be seen in its entirety at the Auditor’s Office or the Welfare Office during regular business hours.

Haaland also presented two welfare claims to Avera St. Luke’s for $699.50 each, and they were approved by the board.

The board went into executive session and met for 42 minutes to discuss personnel issues. Sheriff Dale Elsen was also present. Upon resuming regular session no action was taken.

Next meeting of the commission will be Tuesday, March 14.