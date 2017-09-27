Jones, Beck Reign At B-H

King Preston Jones and Queen Brianna Beck will reign over Britton-Hecla homecoming activities this week.

This year’s royal couple was crowned at a coronation ceremony held Tuesday evening. Other members of the royal court are Carter Deutsch, Andrew Hardina, Maggie Dahme, and Sierra Olson.

Immediately following the coronation a pep fest and the traditional burning of the BH was held.

Homecoming activities continue with a volleyball match against Deuel on Thursday with the junior varsity match beginning at 6 p.m. Britton-Hecla’s squad will also compete in a meet at Sisseton Thursday afternoon. The B-H football squad will host Florence-Henry at 7 p.m. Friday.

On Friday afternoon the homecoming parade is set for 2:30 p.m. Community floats are encouraged and parade entries should begin lining up at the corner of Fifth Street and Ninth Avenue (north of First Lutheran Church) no later than 2:15 p.m. The block north of Amacher Auditorium and the block north of the playground are reserved.

The parade will travel south on Main Street to Vander Horck, turn west on Vander Horck to 13th Avenue, and then turn north on 13th Avenue where it will disband.

Parade participants must sign the school release waiver as they pass the corner of Fifth Street and Main. Jennifer Carlson will be handing out the waivers to sign as entries pass.

Student dress-up days are planned each day this week. Monday was Pajama Day, Jersey Day was Tuesday, today (Wednesday) is Western Day, Camo/Blaze Orange Day is Thursday, and Red and White Day is on Friday.