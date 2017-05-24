B-H Seniors Receive Diplomas

Britton-Hecla Superintendent Steve Benson told members of the 2017 graduating class during commencement ceremonies on Sunday that “failure is a given, but joy and success in life go to those who don’t give up.”

A total of 26 seniors received diplomas from Board of Education members Nick Fosness and Arlin Elsen. The Class of 1967, celebrating its 50th anniversary, was also recognized.

Benson urged this year’s graduates to not be afraid of hard work.

“Hard work and dedication will pay dividends,” he said. “To be successful you have to be willing to put forth the effort, and your quality of life will be equal to the quality of effort.”

Senior Class officers delivered the commencement address. They included Katelyn Albro, President; Laken Olson, Vice-President; Mikayla Lentsch, Secretary; and Ashley Fosness, Treasurer.

“Our class motto is “Nobody else’s footsteps lead exactly where you are going,” said Albro. “But we’ve taken many of those steps together through the years.”

Principal Carrie James announced award and scholarship winners. The Britton-Hecla Concert Band played the processional and recessional and performed, “The Force Awakens.” The Senior class sang, “Humble and Kind.”

Earning top academic recognition were Mikayla Lentsch, Shyla Henricks, and Laken Olson with a GPA of 4.0 or higher. Other students graduating with highest honor (3.7 GPA or higher) were Christine Streier, Ashley Fosness, Reigan Harmsen, Kourtney Bremmon, Brooke Skoglund, and Katelyn Albro.

Graduating with high honor (3.5-3.7 GPA) were Hailey Elsen, Harlie Malpert, and Marisa Smith. Students graduating with honor (3.3-3.5 GPA) were Tyler Bush and Galle Waletich.

The escort for the Senior Class was the top-ranked junior – Preston Jones. Parker Brandt, Weston Henschel, and Jaidyn Roehr were the topranked sophomores and served as ushers.

The flower for the Class of 2017 was red and white carnations. The class colors were red and white with a silver accent.

Britton-Hecla’s final day of classes was last Thursday.