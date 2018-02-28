Warner Ends LA Girls’ Year

Langford Area hung with top-seeded Warner in the opening quarter but managed just five points in each of the second and third periods in a 62-31 loss in second round action of the Region 1B tournament in Warner last week Tuesday.

The Lady Lions trailed just 16-10 at the first quarter break but trailed 30-15 at halftime. Then Warner went on a 17-5 third quarter run to put the game away. Chesney

Olson led the Lady Lions with nine points, and Ady Dwight and Janaeda Hesse added eight each.

“Warner has a good team,” said LA Coach Michael Alberts. “They can shoot and have very good size on the inside. We let them get going early and had a hard time slowing them down. When we tried to stop the inside, they would shoot outside and make them. When we had to stop their outside shooting, they would just work it inside.

“They also made it difficult for us to score. But we played hard and we know we can play with any team in our very difficult region if we can take care of the ball and are able to defend teams.”

Alberts’ crew finished with an 11-11 record and loses just two seniors from this year’s roster.

“Overall, we had a very good year,” added Alberts. “My goal at the beginning of the season was to finish with winning half of our games, and we did that. I saw great improvement throughout the year.

“We started out a little slow because we keep putting in a lot of new things, but I think that paid off. By the end of the year, I thought we were playing a lot better basketball, and played some very good teams to close games.

“We are going to miss our two seniors next year, but we are lucky enough to have most of our team return,” concluded Alberts. “We have a lot of experience coming back, but we also have some young girls who are looking to play more. We’re going to have a lot of good competition in practice, which will make us better.”

LANGFORD AREA: Addy Taylor 1 0-0 2, Chesney Olson 3 3-3 9, Brandy Peterson 1 0-0 2, Ady Dwight 4 0-3 8, Brooklin Kreger 1 0-2 2, Ashley Gustafson 0 0-1 0, Janaeda Hesse 3 0-0

8. Totals 13 3-11 31.

WARNER: Sydney Leidholt 2 1-3 5, Haylee Hanson 7 0-0 19, Keeley Fischbach 1 0-0 2, Ashley Fischbach 2 0-0 4, Summer Scepaniak 1 2-4 4, Laurie Rogers 6 6-8 18. Totals 19 9-15 52.

LA (11-11) 10 15 20 31 Warner (18-3) 16 30 47 62

3-point goals – Hesse 2; Hanson 5.