Volleyball Team Wins Three

The Britton-Hecla volleyball team earned its way into the win column this past week with three victories in five matches.

Coach Emily Hrabik’s squad stopped Tiospa Zina twice, once on Thursday and again in the B-H Invitational on Saturday. The Lady Braves also posted a three-set win over Leola-Frederick in tournament play and finished fifth in the six-team field.

Herreid-Selby topped Langford Area in the Saturday title match, Leola-Frederick beat Ipswich for third, and Britton-Hecla defeated Tiospa Zina for fifth

