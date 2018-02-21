Three Matmen State Qualifiers

Three Britton-Hecla wrestlers placed among the top four in the Region 1B tournament in Webster on Saturday to advance to the state tournament in Sioux Falls Friday and Saturday.

“I think we saved our best for last,” said B-H Coach Pat Renner.

Senior Preston Jones, 21-6 on the year, earned his third straight state tournament berth with a second place finish at 138 pounds. He placed seventh at the state meet a year ago in the 132-pound bracket.

Junior Zack Strong, now 5-15, placed fourth at 120 pounds, and his brother, senior Seth Strong, with a 7-8 mark, placed fourth at 285 pounds.

The Class A and Class B tournaments will both be held at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls. Matches get underway at 9 a.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

In first-round action Jones will meet senior Dylin Johnson (30-11) from Lead-Deadwood, Zack Strong will tangle with top-seed and unbeaten eighth grader McCoy Peterson (27-0) of Philip, and Seth Strong will battle second-seeded senior Braydon Peterson (49-1) of Lemmon-McIntosh.

“Zack really went after the win against the Potter County kid in the first round,” says Renner. “I could tell he wasn’t going to let the kid even have a chance to get in the match. He’s been getting a lot of mat time with Preston, and I think that has helped him a lot.

“Preston wrestled hard. He is always a threat from any position on the mat, and when he puts kids on their back it is usually over. He was also picked by the region coaches to be honored with the Gene Benthene Sportsmanship award.

“Seth has been struggling with some lingering health issues most of the season, so he had to get out and get the victory that he needed. He has a lot of ability, if he can be healthy at state.”

Three other local grapplers also competed in the regional meet – Levi Boyko at 145, Chase Mundt at 152, and Tyson Alsalihi at 182.

“Levi showed up with probably his best performance of the season,” noted Renner. “He has progressed all season and I just can’t say enough about his work ethic. He never complains and never misses practice, and always has a great attitude.

“Chase started wrestling with a different tune and intensity after our last quadrangular. He works so hard in the weight room, and never stops training so he will be at force next year.

“Tyeson did what I wanted him to, and that was to wrestle quickly. He had a tough weight class and he wrestled very well, and just the fact that he had a couple years off cost him quite a bit technique wise. I was glad to have him on our team this year.”

Redfield won the Region 1B team championship, posting a narrow one-point victory over Sisseton.

TEAM POINTS: Redfield 150, Sisseton 149, Clark-Willow Lake 109, Webster Area 94.5, Faulkton Area 89.5, Potter County 53, Kingbury County 50, Warner-Northwestern 45, Groton Area 44, Britton-Hecla 38, Deuel 30, Ipswich-Leola-Bowdle 13, Hamlin 0, Sioux Valley 0, Tiospa Zina 0.

120 POUNDS: Zack Strong (BH) dec. Koltyn Forbes (Potter County) 9-2; pinned by Hunter Rucktaeschel (Webster Area) :37; dec. Charlie Spieker (Clark-Willow Lake) 13-0; pinned by Alec Dobson (Kingsbury County) 1:38

138 POUNDS: Preston Jones (BH) pinned Andrew Toelle (Sisseton) 1:04; lost dec. to Josh Weisbrod (Clark-Willow Lake) 7-1

145 POUNDS: Levi Boyko (BH) lost dec. to Monte Albrecht (Kingsbury County) 6-2; pinned Cody Perez (Webster Area) :26; pinned by Joey Wheeler (Potter County) 2:02

152 POUNDS: Chase Mundt (BH) pinned by Alex Aesoph (Faulkton Area) 1:27; pinned by Matthew Moen (Sisseton) 4:54

182 POUNDS: Tyeson Alsalihi (BH) pinned by Koben Huber (Sisseton) 1:45; won by medical forfeit over Joey Hubsch (Webster Area); pinned by Tyler Braun (Warner-Northwestern) 1:58

285 POUNDS: Seth Strong (BH) pinned Gabe VanWormer (Deuel) 3:30; pinned by Brandyn Anderson (Groton Area) :39; pinned by Riley Schmidt (Clark-Willow Lake) 2:46