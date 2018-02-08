Three Gymnasts In State Meet

The Britton-Hecla gymnastics squad fell short of its goal to qualify as a team for the state meet in regional competition on Thursday, but three individuals will compete at the meet in Watertown on Saturday. Senior Morgan Dahme and junior Kylie Carlson both qualified for the state meet in the all-around competition, while freshman Taylor Storbakken earned a spot in the balance beam. Dahme placed in three events at the regional in Milbank. She was 10th in vault, 14th on balance beam, and 15th on the uneven parallel bars. Kylie Carlson was ninth in vault.

