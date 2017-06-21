Teams Split In City Showdown

Britton U8 baseball teams split a doubleheader in a intra-city showdown last week Wednesday.

Britton Red took the opener over Britton Black 12-9, but the Black squad came back to post a 12-5 win in the nightcap.

In action this week Britton Black travels to Webster to meet Milbank Green and Milbank Blue tonight (Wednesday) and then hosts Groton for a 6 p.m. twin bill on Thursday. Britton Red tangles with Sisseton 1 and Sisseton 2 in Sisseton tonight (Wednesday).

