Swimmers In Pair Of Meets

The Britton Swim Team participated in recent meets in Watertown and Milbank. Watertown Results Parker Brandt (15-16): first 200 IM, third 100 back, fourth 100 free, 100 breast

Tiyanna Schott (11-12): fifth 50 back, 11th 50 free, 15th 100 free, 17th 50 breast

Montana Marlow (11-12): sixth 50 back, eighth 50 fly, 15th 50 breast, 17th 100 free

Landon Carlson (11-12): third 100 breast, ninth 50 fly, 13th 100 free, 50 free

Paytyn Marlow (7-8): second 25 back, 25 free, seventh 50 free

Addysen Grupe (7-8): third 25 back, sixth 25 free, 10th 50 free

Ava Teveldal (9-10): third 25 back, fourth 25 free, 27th 50 back, 31st 50 free

