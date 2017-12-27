SPORTS Lions Off To 4-0 Start

Langford Area’s boys basketball team wrapped up a perfect pre-Christmas schedule by winning its fourth straight game over Eureka-Bowdle 74-53 last week Tuesday.

The Lions will host their own Langford Area Classic on Friday. Britton-Hecla will meet Waubay-Summit at 5:30 p.m. and in the nightcap Langford Area takes on Irene-Wakonda at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday LA travels to the Milbank Classic where they will meet Dawson-Boyd, MN, at 4:50 p.m.

Coach Paul Raasch’s crew took charge early at Eureka, exploding for 29 points in the opening quarter and keeping the hosts at bay the rest of the way. Mason Larson had another big night, scoring 39 points on the heels of a 38-point effort against Hitchcock-Tulare.

“We had a great start,” said Raasch. “I was real pleased with how our guys were focused and with the energy they brought. We are happy to be 4-0 going into the break but have a lot of work to do yet on the defensive end and with our rebounding. But I like where we are and where we are headed. These guys are a good bunch and are working hard to improve.”

Dylan Frey followed Larson in scoring for the Lions with 11 points and seven rebounds. Larson and Nicholas Kaplan also grabbed seven boards.

LANGFORD AREA: Mason Larson 16 5-8 39, Ryan Punt 3 1-2 7, Dylan Frey 4 0-0 11, Colin Frey 3 0-0 6, Logan Block 1 2-6 5, Nicholas Kaplan 1 1-2 3, Zander Widener 1 0-0 3. Totals 29 9-18 74.

EUREKA-BOWDLE: Nick Burns 2 0-0 4, Alec Maier 6 0-0 17, John Deurmier 2 0-0 6, Jackson Kunz 6 2-2 17, Justin Bentz 2 2-3 6, Aaron Lien 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 4-5 53.

LA (4-0) 29 42 56 74

EB (3-2) 11 25 39 53

3-point goals – Larson 2, D. Frey 3, Block, Widener; Maier 5, Deurmier 2, Kunz 3, Lien. Total fouls – LA 12, EB 16. Fouled out – Burns. JV Game – Langford Area 42-15 (Bryce Peterson 15, Zander Widener 12)