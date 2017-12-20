SPORTS LA’s Larson Hits 1,000th Point

Three straight wins and a player reaching the 1,000-point milestone were highlights in the first week of the Langford Area boys basketball season.

The Lions opened their season with a come-from-behind 62-58 win over Leola-Frederick last week Tuesday, added a 60-44 win over Ipswich on Thursday, and then downed Hitchcock-Tulare 66-52 on Saturday when senior Mason Larson scored his 1,000th point. Last night Tuesday Langford Area traveled to Eureka-Bowdle to wrap up its pre-Christmas schedule.

“I like the direction we are headed, but there’s still a lot of work ahead,” said LA Coach Paul Raasch.

Raasch’s crew will host Irene-Wakonda as part of its Holiday Classic on Friday, Dec. 29, at 7:30 p.m. Britton-Hecla will meet Waubay-Summit in the first game at 5:30 p.m. On Saturday, Dec. 30, the Lions will tangle with Dawson-Boyd, MN, in the Milbank Classic at 4:50 p.m.

Larson went into Saturday’s contest needing just 10 points to hit the 1,000 mark for his prep career. But the versatile 6-7 guard-forward exploded for a season-high 38 points and now stands at 1,028. He will be honored at the Langford Area Classic on Friday, Dec.

29.

“Mason has really worked hard to become the player that he is,” said Raasch. “The 1000-point milestone is a nice and deserved honor, but there’s a lot more to his game that makes him a good player. He’s so versatile on both ends of the floor and a nightmare matchup for opponents. We are building our team around him this year, and so far he’s been a terrific leader for us. He’s focused on making us better every day.”

Larson joins Shane Hurley, Jeff Tobin, Michael Alberts, Bo Fries, Tess Williams, and Kayla Hewitt as 1,000-point scorers for the school.

Langford Area 66

Hitchcock-Tulare 52

Langford Area exploded for 22 points in the third period to take charge against Hitchcock-Tulare.

Mason Larson, who scored 38 points in the game and surpassed the 1,000-point mark in his career, had 14 third period points to fuel the charge.

“I thought our guys played smart and worked really hard,” noted Raasch. “We played very well in the third quarter and first half of the fourth. Mason was terrific and the rest of the team played their roles well.”

The Lions started fast, jumping out to an 18-4 lead with 1:30 left in the opening period. Logan Block fueled the charge with eight points and a pair of treys and LA led 18-7 at the break. Hitchcock-Tulare re-grouped and trailed 29-29 at intermission, but then the Larson-led Lions took charge.

Colin Frey started a 13-0 run with a pair of buckets to open the third quarter, Ryan Punt added a fielder, and then Larson scored 14 of the next 16 points to boost the Lions to a 51-29 advantage.

Larson added an exclamation point with back-toback dunks midway through the fourth period to boost the Lions to their third straight win.

HITCHCOCK-TULARE: Zach Binger 5 3-4 16, Caleb Wanner 4 2-2 10, Grant Hamilton 6 4-4 17, Ty Hofer 2 0-2 4, Logan Gilbert 1 0-0 2, Coby Stoner 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 9-12 52.

LANGFORD AREA: Mason Larson 16 6-9 38, Ryan Punt 4 1-1 9, Dylan Frey 0-0 2, Colin Frey 3 3-5 9, Logan Block 3 0-0 8. Totals 27-53 10-15 66.

H-T (1-2) 7 19 29 52

LA (3-0) 18 29 51 66

3-point goals – Binger 3, Hamilton, Stoner; Block 2. Total fouls – HT 15, LA 12. JV Game – LA 35-15 (Bryce Peterson 14, Zander Widener 8).

Langford Area 60

Ipswich 44

Langford grabbed an 11-point halftime lead and padded that margin in the second half.

Mason Larson had 25 points on 12-19 shooting from the field and added nine rebounds. Ryan Punt netted 12 and pulled down eight boards. Logan Block was credited with six assists. The Lions shot 53 percent from the field compared to 32 percent for Ipswich.

“This was a tough battle,” said Raasch. “We didn’t play as well as we would have liked, but give Ipswich credit, they really worked hard. There were times we played really well together on the offensive end. We just need to be more consistent.”

IPSWICH: Will Kadlec 4 0-0 10, Ben Kulesa 0 2-3 2, Jacob Nierman 2 0-0 4, Josh Burgod 4 1-2 9, Dylan Northrop 2 6-6 10, Daniel Braun 3 2-2 9. Totals 15-47 11-13 44.

LANGFORD AREA: Mason Larson 12 1-2 25, Ryan Punt 6 0-0 12, Dylan Frey 3 2-2 9, Logan Block 2 1-3 7, Alex Steiner 2 1-1 5, Bryce Peterson 1 0-0 2. Totals 26-49 5-8 60.

Ipswich (1-1) 6 13 25 44

LA (2-0) 13 24 38 60

3-point goals – Kadlec 2, Braun; D. Frey, Block 2. Total fouls – Ipwich 15, LA 16. JV Game – Ipswich 37-36.

Langford Area 62

Leola-Frederick 58

Langford Area erased a three-point halftime deficit to knot the contest at 42-all after three quarters and then outscored the Titans 20-16 in the final period.

Mason Larson notched 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Lions. Colin Frey added 17 counters and Dylan Frey had 11. Ryan Punt grabbed eight boards.

“This was a good battle and a good opener for us,” said Raasch. “We made some mistakes but I really liked how our kids battled and played with poise down the stretch.”

LEOLA-FREDERICK: Lance Feickert 3 0-0 6, Hayden Podoll 2 0-0 6, Alex Sumption 9 4-6 24, Trevor Sumption 3 2-3 10, Tanner Geffre 5 2-4 12. Totals 22-57 8-13 58.

LANGFORD AREA: Mason Larson 9 4-7 22, Ryan Punt 3 0-0 6, Dylan Frey 4 0-1 11, Colin Frey 7 2-2 17, Logan Block 2 2-3 6. Totals 25-62 8-13 62.

LF (0-1) 15 28 42 58

LA (1-0) 11 25 42 62

3-point goals – Podoll, A. Sumption 2, T. Sumption 2; D. Frey 3, C. Frey. Total fouls – LF 13, LA 14.