Shooters Open Season

Marshall County’s 8 & 9-year-old BB gun shooting team of Brynn Samson, Chris Cutler, Peytyn Marlow, Carter Chapin and Camden Dinger powered their squad to first place over the Humboldt Sharp Shooters by almost 60 points on Saturday at the first tournament for the 2018 season hosted by Spink County.

The team finished with 1886 and 18 centers. Bryn Samson led the team finishing in fourth place with a score of 406 and eight centers. She also placed in all four positions with fourth in prone and sitting shooting a 93.04 and 91.03 respectively, fifth in standing at 80, and 86.01 in kneeling for seventh place.

Chris Cutler followed his teammate, finishing seventh at 397 and two centers. He also placed sixth in standing at 79.01 and seventh in sitting scoring an 89 and one center.

Also placing individually in the aggregate was Peytyn Marlow with 10th place at 379.05. Marlow also finished fifth in kneeling with an 87. Baylee Bender was second in prone, scoring a 94 with four centers, and Emmett Symens was 10th in kneeling at 83.01.

Putting together a score of 2131 and 37 centers for second place in the 10 & 11-year-old division was the team of Austin Crawford, Jayden Bender, Hunter Biel, Grant Cutler and Lorelai Piehl.

Crawford led the group with a score of 458 and 12 centers for second place. He placed in all four positions with second place in kneeling at 95.05, fourth in prone and sitting with scores of 95.03 and 94.02 , and fifth in standing with an 88.02.

Bender was seventh with a score of 437 and nine centers. She placed seventh in standing with a score of 87 and eighth in prone, sitting and kneeling with scores of 92.04, 92.03 and 90.02 respectively.

Biel finished eighth with a score of 433 and 10 centers. He placed third in sitting at 94.04 and fourth in prone at 95.03.

A score of 2262 and 49 centers was good enough for third place at the Spink County Tournament for the 12 & up team of William Cutler, Lexi Cutler, Clay Crawford, Carley Crawford and Erika Symens.

William Cutler had a score of 476 and 13 centers to place second. He finished third in prone at 99 and six centers, sixth in sitting at 96.05 and seventh in standing at 91. He also received test recognition for a score of 98. Lexi Cutler also received test recognition at 92 while Clay Cutler finished fifth in prone at 98.06.

Other placers included Katee Freeman with a tie for sixth in prone at 98.05 and ninth in sitting at 95.03; Kalli Larson was 10th in kneeling at 93.05; William Schueller 10th in prone at 95.03 and ninth in sitting at 96.06; and Montana Marlow 10th in sitting at 94.05.

Other competitors in the competition were Amelia Crawford, Kaylee Biel, Nick Cutler, Ryer Larson, and Brynlee Patterson.

The Sharpshooters will compete in Highmore this coming weekend.