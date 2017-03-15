Shooters Bring Home Top Finishes From Highmore

Twenty-one members of the Marshall County Sharpshooters traveled to Highmore for their second BB gun tournament of the year and came back with two titles.

Both the 8-9 year-old team and the 10-11 year-old team brought home first place trophies, and the 12 & up squad was second.

Members of the 10-11 squad were Lexi Cutler, Erika Symens, Jayden Bender, Hunter Biel and Regan Ringkob. They combined for a team aggregate score of 2267 with 52 center shots. They also put together the top test score over all the teams at the tournament with a 462.

