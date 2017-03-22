Sharpshooters Honored

The Marshall County Sharpshooters brought home the Sportsmanship Award from the Delta Waterfowl State BB Gun Tournament last weekend.

The 27 local youth showed what good sportsmanship was by being encouraging to their teammates, keeping their area cleaned up and interacting with the other competitors around them.

“Yes, as coaches we like to win the tournament,” said Rose Kraft. “However, the Sportsmanship Award is a coveted honor.”

