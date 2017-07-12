Sharpshooters Fifth In Nation

A journey that started out 11 weeks ago for seven young competitors, their coaches, and loaders turned into a successful national competition last week.

When the team of Mya Hagenson, William Cutler, Jenna Werner, Erika Symens, Lexi Cutler, Montana Marlow and Kassidy Larson accepted their position on the Marshall County 4-H Sharpshooters 2017 National Team, they knew they were up against a mighty hill of needing to improve their shooting and test scores. “In April they were struggling to put together a team score of 2325,” said statistics coach Rose Kraft. “As we were getting ready to leave for nationals, everything started to fall together, their shooting scores were rising, their test scores were always near 100 percent - everything you need to be competitive at the national level.”

The team continued the Marshall County success story by finishing with a score of 2356 and 67 center shots for fifth place in the Daisy National BB Gun championship Match in Rogers, AR. The local shooters tied with Carrolton, GA, and won on a tie-breaker of which team had more 10 shots.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Marshall%20County%20JournalID639/