Seven B-H Track Qualifiers

Seven Britton-Hecla thinclads will compete in seven events in the state Class A track meet in Tea on Friday and Sioux Falls on Saturday.

Shyla Henricks and Laken Olson had met state qualifying standards in the high jump and Preston Jones had pre-qualified in the long jump prior to the regional meet in Milbank on Thursday. The top two finishers in each event, in addition to those meeting the state qualifying standards, punched their tickets to the state meet.

Britton-Hecla athletes qualifying at the regional included regional champion Brooke Skoglund in the 100-meter hurdles, and the quartet of Preston Jones, Ben Boyko, Parker Marlow, and Stanley Haskins placed second in the 400-meter relay to advance. Haskins and Jones also beat the state qualifying standard in the 100-meter dash to qualify in that event.

