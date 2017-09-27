Memorial Service for Robert “Bob” Lee Jepsen, 77, of Sisseton, SD, was held on Saturday, September 23, at the Cahill Funeral Chapel, Sisseton, with Rev. Terrill Sorensen officiating. Military Rites were provided by the Otto-Quande-Renville American Legion Post #50 and the Fort Sisseton V.F.W. Post #3342. Interment was in the Sisseton Cemetery, Sisseton. The Cahill Funeral Chapel, Sisseton, was in charge of Funeral arrangement. Robert “Bob” L. Jepsen, 77, of Sisseton, passed away at his home on September 20, 2017. Robert was born in Battle Creek, IA, on February 3, 1940, to Edward and Wanda (Little) Jepsen. After graduating from Battle Creek High School in 1958, he joined the Air Force and was discharged in 1962. He met Lillian on a blind date in Worthington, MN, and on March 14, 1964, they got married. They have three children, Michael (Belinda) Jepsen of Aberdeen, Mary (Timothy) Radtke of Aberdeen, and Maria Benda of Sisseton. He has seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Robert was a mechanic for many years. He enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his infant son, parents, and two brothers. Family request condolences and memorials be sent to 721 6th Ave West; Sisseton, SD 57262.

