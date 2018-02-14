Region 1B Play Starts Monday

The Britton-Hecla girls basketball team will wrap up its regular season by hosting Aberdeen Roncalli on Friday and will open Region 1B play in Webster on Monday.

During the past week Coach MJ Hrabik’s club turned in its best performance of the season against Sisseton last week Tuesday before falling 50-41, lost a 69-34 decision to Milbank on Thursday, and hosted Leola-Frederick last night Tuesday.

The Lady Braves, 1-17 heading into Tuesday’s game, will likely be the 10th seed in the 11-team regional tournament and will play either Langford Area or Wilmot, depending on the outcome of final games. Action begins at 4 p.m. with the Britton-Hecla contest set for about 5:30 p.m.

Britton-Hecla dropped a 47-34 regular season decision to Wilmot and lost 57-27 to Langford Area.

The top five seeds in the region will earn first round byes with the bottom six seeds clashing in play-in games in Webster on Monday. Winners of the Monday contests will advance to the second round with the top two seeds each hosting a pair of games on Tuesday beginning at 6 p.m., with the second game to start 45 minutes after the completion of the opener (no later than 8 p.m.).

Second round winners advance to the Final Four of Region 1B and will play at the Aberdeen Civic Arena on Thursday, Feb. 22, at 6 and 7:30 p.m. The two winners will advance to the Sweet 16, meaning they are one game away from the state tournament. Sweet 16 teams will be paired based on seed points and will play at a neutral site on Thursday, March 1.

The girls Class B state tournament will be in Aberdeen March 8-10.

As of Tuesday Warner was the top seed in Region 1B, followed by Waubay-Summit, Waverly-South Shore, Florence-Henry, Northwestern, Clark-Willow Lake, Wilmot, Langford Area, Great Plains Lutheran, Britton-Hecla, and Aberdeen Christian. Final rankings will be determined after teams complete their regular season schedules this week.

“We will have to continue executing our offense and finding our shots within it,” said Hrabik. “When we are patient and wait for a great shot as opposed to a rushed shot, we are in a much better situation. When all 11 girls are involved, we play our best. That means all girls on the bench are active and engaged. I really like our energy in the last few games and practices, which I think will be one of our strengths.”

Sisseton 50

Britton-Hecla 41

Britton-Hecla made Sisseton work for its victory.

Sisseton led 12-6 at the first quarter break and 20-13 midway through the second period, but Brianna Beck hit a pair of free tosses, Mya Hagenson added a bucket, and Maggie Dahme swished a trey to cut the margin to 23-20 at halftime.

The visitors opened the second half with a 7-0 run and led 41-28 just over a minute into the final stanza. But Peris Fellows hit a fielder, Dahme another trey, and Fellows a bucket off a Beck assist to cut the margin to 41-35 with 4:56 remaining.

Sisseton responded with another 7-0 run to go up 48-35, and the Lady Braves could get no closer than nine the rest of the way.

Beck led a balanced Britton-Hecla attack with nine points, and Hanna Miller, Jaidyn Roehr, and Dahme had six each.

“This was by far our best performance of the year from buzzer to buzzer,” said Hrabik. “Hanna Miller provided another nice spark off the bench with five assists. She was distributing the ball well and finding the open girl at the high post.

“We still aren’t shooting the greatest percentage from beyond the arc, but it was nice to see Jaidyn Roehr hit a couple of threes. Hopefully that will give her a bit more confidence to shoot a little more.

“Our guards did a better job of protecting the ball, and we were very patient on offense and didn’t rush to get a shot. Instead of trying to create something that isn’t there, we were finding open looks at the hoop within our offense. Hagenson, Beck, and Fellows have been key the past few games on the boards. We have gone to a little bigger lineup, so we can use our size to limit the offense to only one shot.

“This week we have put a strong emphasis on all 11 players being involved in the game. We need complete and total “buy-in” from everyone on the court and the bench. When we have excitement and enthusiasm on the bench, we play better. That was evident against Sisseton.”

SISSETON: Hallie Williams 5 0-0 11, Libby Mendenwald 3 3-6 9, Kiara LaFromboise 2 0-2 4, Alyssa Magnuson 8 7-12 23, Aylanna Chanku 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 10-20 50.

BRITTON-HECLA: Hanna Miller 3 0-0 6, Jaidyn Roehr 2 0-0 6, Maggie Dahme 2 0-3 6, Brianna Beck 3 3-6 9, Mya Hagenson 1 2-2 4. Totals 15 7-13

41.

Sisseton (5-11) 12 23 39 50

BH (1-16) 6 20 26 41

3-point goals – Williams, Magnuson; Roehr 2, Dahme 2. Total fouls – Sisseton 9, BH 13.

Milbank 69

Britton-Hecla 34

“I feel the girls are playing much better as a whole,” said Hrabik. “We are being much more patient in our offense and selecting higher percentage shots. Before it seemed that we were rushing. Now we are letting the game come to us and finding shots within the offense.

“Brianna Beck played a strong game, leading us with 15 points and eight rebounds. We did a good job handling Milbank’s full court pressure. We are becoming stronger with the ball and starting to treat every possession like gold when we have it. Milbank shot very well from the outside and had good ball movement, which made them tough to cover. Defensively, we just need to get better at locating shooters and fanning the perimeter to find them.”

BRITTON-HECLA: Jaidyn Roehr 0 2-2 2, Maggie Dahme 2 0-0 6, Peris Fellows 2 2-4 6, Brianna Beck 5 5-5 15, Emma Storley 1 0-0 2, Hanna Miller 1 0-0 3. Totals 12-40 9-11 34.

3-point goals – Dahme 2, Miller.