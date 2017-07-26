Ohio Golfer Wins Pro-Am Crown For Seventh Time

Golf pro Tim Ailes of Delaware, OH, has virtually owned the Britton Country Club Pro-Am Golf Tournament that is part of the Dakota Tour each year.

Ailes won the event for the seventh time last week Tuesday, carding a six-under-par 31-31-62 to win by two strokes over David Kostyal II of Wilmington, NC, and Austen Truslow of Lake Mary, FL, who both shot 32-32-64. The winner pocketed $1,300, while second place was worth $800 apiece.

Brian Beach of Missoula, MT, was fourth with a 34-31-65 and earned $600. Five golfers tied for fifth and earned $250 each. They included Ollie Penn, 35-32-67; Mikey McGinn, Springville, CA, 34-33-67; Nic Noya, San Francisco, CA, 34-33-67; Kyle Karazissis, Indian Wells, CA, 33-34-67; and Campbell Thomas, Minnetonka, MN, 32-35-67.

