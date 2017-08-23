Netters Open Thursday

Second-year Britton- Hecla volleyball coach Emily Hrabik likes what she sees from her squad heading into its season opener at Hamlin on Thursday.

The Lady Braves had the opportunity to host a jamboree on Saturday for the purpose of training and evaluating officials prior to the start of the fall campaign, giving the local squad a jump start on the season.

“Saturday’s scrimmage was a great way to get some of the hitters out,” said Hrabik. “It also showed me that the girls are in pretty good shape. They played eight sets and showed very little physical or mental fatigue. We ended the day passing and serving great, making less errors, and being more aggressive at the net. All of those things were great to see.”

