Netters Looking For Elusive First Victory

The Britton-Hecla volleyball team is still looking for its first win of the season after dropping six matches in the past week.

Coach Emily Hrabik’s crew dropped a hard-fought five set match at home to Sargent Central last week Tuesday, was swept by Groton Area on Thursday, and then came out on the short end of four matches at a tournament in Clark on Saturday.

This week the Lady Braves, now 0-8, will travel to Tiospa Zina on Thursday, host their annual tournament on Saturday, and meet Waverly-South Shore in Waverly on Monday.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Marshall%20County%20JournalID639/